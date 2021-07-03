Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,548 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLHR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

MLHR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.