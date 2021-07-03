Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,132 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,132 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.56. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,298 shares of company stock worth $1,970,218. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

