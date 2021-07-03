Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $39,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $227.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.19. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.88 and a 1-year high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

