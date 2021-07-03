Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,030,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $41,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,335 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.20.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

