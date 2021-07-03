Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 26,809 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $39,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.