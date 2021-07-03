Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.06% of Calavo Growers worth $42,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $63.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

