Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $114.04

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (LON:BNKR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.04 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 116.70 ($1.52). Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 1,263,406 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

