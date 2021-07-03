Barclays Initiates Coverage on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.93.

MPC stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

