Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,938 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Southwest Gas worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

SWX stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

