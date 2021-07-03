Barclays PLC Buys 29,406 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 162.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,554 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.15.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,176. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

