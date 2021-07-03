Barclays PLC Purchases 8,135 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Cogent Communications worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,408. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $75.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

