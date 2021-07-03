Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,591,000 after buying an additional 300,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after buying an additional 254,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

