Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Dorman Products worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $104.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.44. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

