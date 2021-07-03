Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

