Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Analyst Recommendations for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

