Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 339,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTEGF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.91.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

