BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Short Interest Update

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BCTG Acquisition by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BCTG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in BCTG Acquisition by 59,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 149,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

BCTG stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. BCTG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry.

