BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,005 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 223.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $23.28 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

