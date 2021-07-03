BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,233 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.