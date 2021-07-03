BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 786.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nikola alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of NKLA opened at $16.44 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.70.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.