BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 112,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,542.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.75. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

