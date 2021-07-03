BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $110.32 and a one year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.