BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 97,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,453 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.07.

OSK stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.