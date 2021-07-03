Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.45. 989,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

