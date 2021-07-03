Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Raised to $35.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BBBY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $1,364,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 628.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 402,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 84.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.