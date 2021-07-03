Bed Bath & Beyond’s (BBBY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.86.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.