Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $72.38 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $72.38 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,005.28 or 0.02994971 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00032707 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00240388 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00037457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

