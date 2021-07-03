BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 811.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,295,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 224,098 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $3,567,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRBR opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.31. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

