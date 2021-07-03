Ben Jennings Buys 367,879 Shares of Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) insider Ben Jennings bought 367,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,751.53 ($18,393.95).

Ben Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Ben Jennings bought 100,000 shares of Comms Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,000.00 ($5,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Comms Group Limited engages in the information and communication technology (ICT) business. The company provides hosted voice, data, enterprise networks, and cloud-based communication and communication enablement services to business customers. It offers SD-WAN technology that allows replacing expensive carrier-controlled MPLS networks with a public Internet-based solution; managed mobility services; cloud connect for any business that requires network access to connect to public cloud platforms; and enterprise-grade wireless LAN (WiFi) services.

