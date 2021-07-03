Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 114 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.2% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,119,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.48. 1,012,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.51. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $201.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

