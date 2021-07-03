Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 138 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,401,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after acquiring an additional 361,789 shares during the period.

ARKK traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.15. 5,891,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,306,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

