Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 102,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 50,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

PHB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 172,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.44. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

