Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $398.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $400.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.