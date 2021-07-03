Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 177.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

