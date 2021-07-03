Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $66.82. 1,672,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

