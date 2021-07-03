Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $818,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,137,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,553,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 22,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,982,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $414.63. The company had a trading volume of 874,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,901. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $415.21. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.92.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.