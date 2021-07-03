Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 26,696 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

Shares of FTXR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.77. 32,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,432. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

