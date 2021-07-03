Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 9,007 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.49. 4,312,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,471. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.