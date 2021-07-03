Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.72. 1,378,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,430. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $116.91 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

