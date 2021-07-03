Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 264 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 258,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $4,707,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $513.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.01 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.23. The firm has a market cap of $201.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

