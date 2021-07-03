Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 121.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 874,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,869 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 35.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,841. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

