Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,326,020 shares of company stock valued at $747,859,261. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $354.70. 11,524,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,295,827. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

