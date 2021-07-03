Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 367.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,938,000 after purchasing an additional 923,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $17,313,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $16,625,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. 348,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,634. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $82.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.07.

