Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 962 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,373,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,345,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,046,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $233.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.75 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

