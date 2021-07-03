Berenberg Bank Lowers Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEOXF. Citigroup downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell.

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.58. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

