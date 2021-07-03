Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $733,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

