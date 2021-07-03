Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.32 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.53.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

