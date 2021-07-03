Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,187 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of HST opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.45. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

