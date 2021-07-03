Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 375.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $48.56 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

