Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 8,221 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 89.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPLV stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.97. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

