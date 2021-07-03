Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,769 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYND opened at $150.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.80. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

